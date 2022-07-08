President Alvi, PM Shehbaz mourn death of Japan’s Shinzo Abe
Web Desk
06:33 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
President Alvi, PM Shehbaz mourn death of Japan’s Shinzo Abe
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep condolences to family of ex-Prime Minister and to people of Japan on the sad demise of Shinzo Abe.

In a tweet on Friday, President Alvi recalled with great fondness, his meetings with Shinzo Abe, always smiling, and his sincere friendship with the people of Pakistan. The President termed it a great loss.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended profound condolences over the sad demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a tweet on Friday, he said Shinzo Abe made invaluable contributions to the Pakistan-Japan relationship.

The Prime Minister said our prayers are with bereaved family and at this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people of Japan.

Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe killed in gun attack 09:34 AM | 8 Jul, 2022

TOKYO – Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead when he was delivering a speech during a campaign ...

More From This Category
Imran Riaz Khan moved to Lahore's Kotwali Police ...
09:00 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
PIA slashes fares by 30pc on Eidul Adha
07:20 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
Pakistan pays tribute to Kashmiri leader Burhan ...
03:20 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
Pakistan’s first floating solar power project ...
11:38 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial animal stolen from ...
10:37 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
Pakistan reports no Covid-19 death in last 24 ...
09:47 AM | 8 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah and Eveready Pictures amicably resolve a disputed matter
08:32 PM | 8 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr