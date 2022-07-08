President Alvi, PM Shehbaz mourn death of Japan’s Shinzo Abe
Share
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep condolences to family of ex-Prime Minister and to people of Japan on the sad demise of Shinzo Abe.
In a tweet on Friday, President Alvi recalled with great fondness, his meetings with Shinzo Abe, always smiling, and his sincere friendship with the people of Pakistan. The President termed it a great loss.
尊敬されている安倍晋三氏の悲惨な終焉について、元首相のご家族と日本の方々に心よりお見舞い申し上げます。彼との出会い、いつも笑顔、そしてパキスタンの人々との彼の誠実な友情をとても愛情を込めて思い出します。確かに大きな損失。 pic.twitter.com/fN17rQYWRU— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 8, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended profound condolences over the sad demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
In a tweet on Friday, he said Shinzo Abe made invaluable contributions to the Pakistan-Japan relationship.
The Prime Minister said our prayers are with bereaved family and at this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people of Japan.
I extend my profound condolences over the sad demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He made invaluable contributions to the Pakistan-Japan relationship. Our prayers are with bereaved family. At this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people of Japan.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 8, 2022
Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe killed in gun attack 09:34 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
TOKYO – Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead when he was delivering a speech during a campaign ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Imran Riaz Khan moved to Lahore's Kotwali Police Station09:00 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Amna Ilyas stuns fans with latest video06:50 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022