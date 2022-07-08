President Alvi, PM Shehbaz mourn death of Japan’s Shinzo Abe

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep condolences to family of ex-Prime Minister and to people of Japan on the sad demise of Shinzo Abe.

In a tweet on Friday, President Alvi recalled with great fondness, his meetings with Shinzo Abe, always smiling, and his sincere friendship with the people of Pakistan. The President termed it a great loss.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended profound condolences over the sad demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a tweet on Friday, he said Shinzo Abe made invaluable contributions to the Pakistan-Japan relationship.

The Prime Minister said our prayers are with bereaved family and at this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people of Japan.

