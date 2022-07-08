Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe killed in gun attack
Share
TOKYO – Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead when he was delivering a speech during a campaign in the Nara region.
Abe, the longest serving prime minister of the country, was rushed to hospital in unconscious condition with bullet wounds earlier in the day but he could not survive.
A public broadcaster NHP reported that the sound of gunshot was heard following which Abe collapsed unconscious.
A video clip circulating on social media shows the former premier is being rushing to hospital as he was bleeding from his neck after being hit by a gunman.
Video: Moment When Japan Ex PM #ShinzoAbe Was Shot On Stagepic.twitter.com/oB6vatw5iR— अल्हड़ पत्रकार (@Rajesh__Jamaal) July 8, 2022
Earlier, Japanese authorities said that the Abe was in state of cardio-respiratory arrest, a term used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by doctors, following the attack.
Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that a man, who is believed to be the shooter, has been arrested.
Japanese PM Abe resigns for health reason 06:09 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
TOKYO - Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has announced to step down, saying his health had started to worsen following the ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Hajj 2022: Alizeh Shah shares a hilarious meme about Shoaib Akhtar ...02:50 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- Pakistan’s first floating solar power project to be launched in ...11:38 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022