Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF loan

NEW YORK – Pakistan could default on external payments if it fails to revive the loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stalled since last year amid economic crisis in the South Asian country.
The warning has been issued by Moody’s, a ratings agency, as the cash-strapped country is scrambling to complete the ninth review to secure $1.2 billion from the global lender.
“We consider that Pakistan will meet its external payments for the remainder of this fiscal year ending in June,” Grace Lim, a sovereign analyst with the ratings company in Singapore, was quoted as saying in a Bloomberg report.
“However, Pakistan’s financing options beyond June are highly uncertain. Without an IMF programme, Pakistan could default given its very weak reserves,” the analyst said.
The foreign exchange reserves have dropped to critical levels while talks with the IMF for the release of ninth tranche are still unsuccessful.
The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $4.457 billion as of April 28, 2023.
Meanwhile, consumer prices witnessed an increase in the outgoing week due to surge in rates of wheat flour, chicken, potatoes, pulses and powdered milk, taking the weekly inflation to 48.35% on an annual basis.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 09, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.8
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,400 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs196,680.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
