Three troops martyred, five Khawarij killed as militants infiltration bid foiled on Pak-Afghan Border

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt by Khwarij al Fitna along the Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur District, ISPR said.
A statement issued by military's media wing said there was militants movement during night of August 18-19. In the resulting exchange of fire, five terrorists were killed, and three soldiers were martyred.
Insurgents attempted to cross the border but were intercepted by Pakistani troops, who engaged them effectively. As a result, five terrorists were killed, and four others were injured.
During the gun battle, three soldiers, Naik Inayat Khan (36, from District Khyber), Lance Naik Umer Hayat (35, from District Mansehra), and Sepoy Waqar Khan (25, from District Peshawar), embraced martyrdom.
The military's media wing said Pakistan's ongoing calls for interim Afghan government to ensure proper border management and prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.
ISPR said sacrifices made by the soldiers have further strengthened the resolve of the security forces to protect the nation's borders.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
