Three troops martyred, five Khawarij killed as militants infiltration bid foiled on Pak-Afghan Border

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt by Khwarij al Fitna along the Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur District, ISPR said.

A statement issued by military's media wing said there was militants movement during night of August 18-19. In the resulting exchange of fire, five terrorists were killed, and three soldiers were martyred.

Insurgents attempted to cross the border but were intercepted by Pakistani troops, who engaged them effectively. As a result, five terrorists were killed, and four others were injured.

During the gun battle, three soldiers, Naik Inayat Khan (36, from District Khyber), Lance Naik Umer Hayat (35, from District Mansehra), and Sepoy Waqar Khan (25, from District Peshawar), embraced martyrdom.

The military's media wing said Pakistan's ongoing calls for interim Afghan government to ensure proper border management and prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

ISPR said sacrifices made by the soldiers have further strengthened the resolve of the security forces to protect the nation's borders.