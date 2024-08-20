Sher Afzal Marwat says Faiz Hameed’s misconduct was more harmful than good for PTI

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat said former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed's misconduct inflicted damage to Imran Khan's party.
Faiz Hameed, who is in military custody on charges of abuse of power and violations of the Army Act, has been criticized for his actions by several politicians and now PTI leaders have shifted guns towards him.
Marwat, in his appearance on a TV show, denounced Faiz Hameed's tenure as chief of country's apex intelligence agency, including his alleged harassment and victimisation of political opponents. The outspoken politician said his views on former 3-star general have not changed since he last spoke on the matter in February.
Marwat was of the view that while Faiz Hamid's misconduct was often attributed to the previous ruling party, the PTI did not gain any advantages from him. Instead, Marwat contended that Hamid's actions were more detrimental to the PTI than beneficial.
ISPR - the military’s media wing - reported that Hamid was arrested on charges related to land grabbing and theft from a private housing society, and a Field General Court Martial process has been initiated against him.
Marwat also lamented the decision to reintegrate TTP into KPK, stating that it further dented instability in region. He mentiond that his native area and the wider province are experiencing increased militant attacks and lawlessness due to past mistakes.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.