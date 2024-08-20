Sher Afzal Marwat says Faiz Hameed’s misconduct was more harmful than good for PTI

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat said former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed's misconduct inflicted damage to Imran Khan's party.

Faiz Hameed, who is in military custody on charges of abuse of power and violations of the Army Act, has been criticized for his actions by several politicians and now PTI leaders have shifted guns towards him.

Marwat, in his appearance on a TV show, denounced Faiz Hameed's tenure as chief of country's apex intelligence agency, including his alleged harassment and victimisation of political opponents. The outspoken politician said his views on former 3-star general have not changed since he last spoke on the matter in February.

Marwat was of the view that while Faiz Hamid's misconduct was often attributed to the previous ruling party, the PTI did not gain any advantages from him. Instead, Marwat contended that Hamid's actions were more detrimental to the PTI than beneficial.

ISPR - the military’s media wing - reported that Hamid was arrested on charges related to land grabbing and theft from a private housing society, and a Field General Court Martial process has been initiated against him.

Marwat also lamented the decision to reintegrate TTP into KPK, stating that it further dented instability in region. He mentiond that his native area and the wider province are experiencing increased militant attacks and lawlessness due to past mistakes.