Super Blue Moon dazzles Pakistan sky in rare astronomical event; See Pictures

KARACHI – Super Blue moon stunned stargazers in Pakistan, and parts of the world. This rare event was visible across the country, with some opportunities remaining to see it in the coming days.

The Blue moon, appearing low in the sky against a dark backdrop, exhibited a reddish tinge. The striking shades were also captured in some parts of the country.

Blue Moon in Pakistan 2024

The term "blue moon" can refer to two different phenomena. The more common definition is a second full moon within a single calendar month, while the traditional definition applies when there are four full moons in a single season, making the third one a blue moon.

Do you know that this phenomenon is also the basis for the famous phrase 'once in a blue moon.'