Rashid Minhas Shaheed’s legacy of bravery, sacrifice remembered on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani nation remembers Rashid Minhas for his heroic legacy as the fighter pilot was first officer from Pakistan Air Force to receive the Nishan-e-Haider.

August 20th marks 53rd anniversary of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, a revered national hero who was posthumously awarded Pakistan’s highest military honor.

Armed forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and Service Chiefs have all paid tribute to Rashid Minhas, who is celebrated for his exceptional bravery and sacrifice.

Young Rashid Minhas displayed extraordinary valor in protecting Pakistan’s airspace in 1971. At just 20 years old, he made the ultimate sacrifice to thwart a hijacking attempt.

Army spokesperson emphasized that Rashid Minhas’s sacrifice stands as a powerful testament to the dedication and selflessness of Pakistan’s armed forces. His legacy continues to inspire future generations, embodying the values of courage, loyalty, and patriotism.

Rashid Minhas

Rashid Minhas Shaheed was born on February 17, 1951, enlisting in the Pakistan Air Force in March 1971, he was stationed at the Maripur [Masroor] Squadron.

On August 20, 1971, Minhas thwarted a hijacking attempt by his instructor pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mutiur Rehman, who intended to defect to India.

Rashid's courageous actions to regain control of the aircraft and his ultimate sacrifice have made him a revered national hero and a symbol of patriotism and valor.