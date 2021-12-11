Mother of young air warrior Shaheed Rashid Minhas passes away
Share
KARACHI – Begum Rashida Minhas, mother of Shaheed Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas – the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider – passed away at the age of 95.
The deceased was reportedly seriously ill and was treated at Combined Military Hospital. Condolences over the demise of the mother of the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider poured in on Saturday.
Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmad Babar also expressed condolences over the death of Begum Rashida.
Air Chief Marshal in his condolence message prayed for the deceased. “Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI(M) Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Begum Rasheeda Minhas, mother of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Shaheed), Nishan-e-Haider” a tweet shared by Pakistan Air Force reads.
11 December, 2021: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI(M) Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Begum Rasheeda Minhas, mother of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Shaheed), Nishan-e-Haider.— DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) December 11, 2021
“May Allah bless the departed soul; and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen!”, another tweet cited.
Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas was a gallant warrior and our national hero who embraced Shahadat in the line of duty on August 20, 1971.
1971 war hero Rashid Minhas remembered on ... 10:12 AM | 20 Aug, 2021
RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army has paid tribute to Rashid Minhas, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot who embraced ...
- Pakistan’s most popular hill station to be made ‘No-Smoking ...03:25 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
- Mother of young air warrior Shaheed Rashid Minhas passes away02:57 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
- Sialkot lynching: Punjab decides to conduct trial of accused in jail02:27 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
- Police rescue Chinese national roaming in ‘most dangerous ...12:38 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan slams diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics by US, other ...12:17 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
- First look of Jemima Khan’s first film as producer is out11:33 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
- Sania Mirza, sister Anum look fabulous as they dance for fun in new ...04:24 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
- Hiba Bukhari twirls like no one's watching in behind-the-scenes video04:10 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021