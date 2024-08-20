Azad Kashmir rocked by twin earthquakes; several buildings damaged

ISLAMABAD – Residents of Azad Kashmir experienced tremors as two earthquakes hit several regions including Muzaffarabad.

The seismic activity occured Tuesday morning, when Twin earthquake struck Azad Jammu and Kashmir, raising alarm among residents. Muzaffarabad and nearby regions, including Leepa Valley, Karnah, and Jhelum Valley suffered some damages.

National seismic monitoring centre said first quake hit at 6:16am, with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale, followed by a second, stronger quake at 6:23am, measuring 5.3. Both tremors, occurring at a shallow depth of 20 kilometers, were widely felt, causing many people to flee their homes in panic.

The quakes also affected Indian-occupied Kashmir, particularly the areas of Baramula and Poonch. A woman was reportedly electrocuted by a fallen live wire during earthquake.

Videos shared online show the tremors were strong enough to cause significant structural damage, including cracks in the walls of many houses.