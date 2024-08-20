Azad Kashmir rocked by twin earthquakes; several buildings damaged

ISLAMABAD – Residents of Azad Kashmir experienced tremors as two earthquakes hit several regions including Muzaffarabad.
The seismic activity occured Tuesday morning, when Twin earthquake struck Azad Jammu and Kashmir, raising alarm among residents. Muzaffarabad and nearby regions, including Leepa Valley, Karnah, and Jhelum Valley suffered some damages.
National seismic monitoring centre said first quake hit at 6:16am, with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale, followed by a second, stronger quake at 6:23am, measuring 5.3. Both tremors, occurring at a shallow depth of 20 kilometers, were widely felt, causing many people to flee their homes in panic.
The quakes also affected Indian-occupied Kashmir, particularly the areas of Baramula and Poonch. A woman was reportedly electrocuted by a fallen live wire during earthquake.
Videos shared online show the tremors were strong enough to cause significant structural damage, including cracks in the walls of many houses.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
