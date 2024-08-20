Search

Karsaz Road accident: Businessman's wife arrested after two killed, several injured in crash

Web Desk
10:06 AM | 20 Aug, 2024
KARACHI – Pakistan's largest city and country's financial hub saw a deadly accident that led to the deaths of at least two individuals, including a woman, while seven persons suffered injuries.

The accident occurred when the driver of an SUV lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into motorcycles and other cars, as reported by rescue officials.

The wife of a Karachi-based businessman was driving the SUV that rammed into the bike and passersby. The female driver attempted to escape the scene but was intercepted by a crowd and later handed over to the authorities.

Two women were held after the accident as witnesses described how the speeding SUV ran over motorcycles as it approached the area near Kangri House.

Reports quoting Karachi police officials said driver, Natasha Danish, is wife of industrialist Danish Iqbal. The driver - who was apparently driving under influence - told cops that she lost control of her vehicle shortly after leaving her residence in KDA Scheme One.

