Karsaz Road accident: Businessman's wife arrested after two killed, several injured in crash

KARACHI – Pakistan's largest city and country's financial hub saw a deadly accident that led to the deaths of at least two individuals, including a woman, while seven persons suffered injuries.
The accident occurred when the driver of an SUV lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into motorcycles and other cars, as reported by rescue officials.
The wife of a Karachi-based businessman was driving the SUV that rammed into the bike and passersby. The female driver attempted to escape the scene but was intercepted by a crowd and later handed over to the authorities.
Two women were held after the accident as witnesses described how the speeding SUV ran over motorcycles as it approached the area near Kangri House.
Reports quoting Karachi police officials said driver, Natasha Danish, is wife of industrialist Danish Iqbal. The driver - who was apparently driving under influence - told cops that she lost control of her vehicle shortly after leaving her residence in KDA Scheme One.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
