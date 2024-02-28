Search

ad
Pakistan

Two homeless men sleeping on footpath run over by 'drunk driver' in Karachi

Web Desk
10:01 AM | 28 Feb, 2024
Two homeless men sleeping on footpath run over by 'drunk driver' in Karachi
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - Two homeless men, sleeping on pavement, were crushed to death and another three were injured after a speeding car ran over them in Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi on Tuesday night.

Reports in local media said the accident happened near Nagin pull area of port city where a vehicle ran over homeless people sleeping on the footpath.

Rescuers and cops rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby medical facility.

The driver managed to escape from the site after crushing family members, police, adding that an investigation has been launched to arrest the culprits.

Last year, more than hundreds of people lost their lives and over thousands wounded in road accidents in the country's largest city Karachi in 2023.

Car crushes woman to death, husband injured in Lahore — Video

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:46 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Balochistan govt declares emergency in Gwadar after record rainfall

10:22 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Imran Khan, Asad Umar, other PTI leaders acquitted in vandalism case

10:01 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Two homeless men sleeping on footpath run over by 'drunk driver' in ...

09:28 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

US again shoots down allegations of meddling in Pakistani politics

09:01 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

KP, Balochistan MPAs-elect to take oath in first sessions today

10:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Saudi Arabia confers King Abdulaziz Medal upon Pakistan's air chief

Pakistan

09:57 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Woman police officer saves blasphemy suspect from violent mob in ...

02:21 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

RDA DG Saif Anwar’s dance video goes viral

09:03 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Maryam Nawaz makes history as first woman chief minister

09:29 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Pakistani stage actor Tahir Anjum injured in attempt on life 

11:49 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

Holi celebrations at Lahore's private university triggers outrage on ...

12:21 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Another PIA flight attendant slips away in Canada

Advertisement

Latest

11:02 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

PSL 9 Match 15: Karachi Kings lock horns with Islamabad United today - Check score and squads

Gold & Silver

03:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Gold continues upward trend in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282 282.25
Euro EUR 303.1 306.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.6 355.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181.1 183.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.1 209.1
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.61 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.5 59.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.15 209.15
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 28th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: