Two homeless men sleeping on footpath run over by 'drunk driver' in Karachi

KARACHI - Two homeless men, sleeping on pavement, were crushed to death and another three were injured after a speeding car ran over them in Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi on Tuesday night.

Reports in local media said the accident happened near Nagin pull area of port city where a vehicle ran over homeless people sleeping on the footpath.

Rescuers and cops rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby medical facility.

The driver managed to escape from the site after crushing family members, police, adding that an investigation has been launched to arrest the culprits.

Last year, more than hundreds of people lost their lives and over thousands wounded in road accidents in the country's largest city Karachi in 2023.