Two homeless men sleeping on footpath run over by 'drunk driver' in Karachi

KARACHI - Two homeless men, sleeping on pavement, were crushed to death and another three were injured after a speeding car ran over them in Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi on Tuesday night.
Reports in local media said the accident happened near Nagin pull area of port city where a vehicle ran over homeless people sleeping on the footpath.
Rescuers and cops rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby medical facility.
The driver managed to escape from the site after crushing family members, police, adding that an investigation has been launched to arrest the culprits.
Last year, more than hundreds of people lost their lives and over thousands wounded in road accidents in the country's largest city Karachi in 2023.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
