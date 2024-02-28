Search

Imran Khan, Asad Umar, other PTI leaders acquitted in vandalism case

28 Feb, 2024
Imran Khan, Asad Umar, other PTI leaders acquitted in vandalism case
ISLAMABAD – A district and session court on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his former aide Asad Umar, and other leaders of former ruling party in case pertaining to vandalism and riots in the capital. 

Imran Khan and former minister Asad Umar and Faisal Javed, among others, were cleared in case of protest and vandalism. 

Islamabad police lodged the case against top PTI leaders over the alleged violation of Section 144 during the PTI's long march on May 25, 2022. 

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Shabbir took up the case and ordered acquittal, ruling that the trial would be futile exercise as the suspects could not be punished in the case.

Those who are acquitted includes PTI chief Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Raja Khurram, Shahzad Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Javed, Abid Hussain, and Zaheer Khan. Notably, suspects Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, and Faisal Javed.

The court stated that the case might have been politically motivated, as PTI leadership cited vendetta.

Earlier in the proceedings, the prosecutor, said PTI founder and other suspects had intentionally obstructed GT Road, and the court emphasized that government's notification of Section 144 had not been made public.

The court further noticed that despite the inclusion of 11 witnesses in the case, not a single statement had been recorded so far.

