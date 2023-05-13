Here's how much losses Pakistan suffered during PTI protests

LAHORE – Violent protests by PTI workers and the ensuing suspension of the internet services in Pakistan inflicted huge losses on the national economy with the IT being the worst affected sector.
Protests erupted across the country after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case involving the Al-Qadir Trust.
The angry political workers damaged public and private properties, including military installations, in various cities, causing losses of millions to the country. The situation, which cooled down after the former premier was released on bail on Friday, remained tense in different cities, particularly in Lahore for three days.
In the Punjab capital, the protesters ransacked the official residence of the Lahore Corps Commander besides setting ablaze several government vehicles.
The Lahore district administration has prepared a preliminary report, assessing damages in the protests. It said that 26 police vehicles were damaged and burnt and two buildings of the police department were vandalised.
The report says that seven government buildings in Lahore were severely damaged, adding that 10 private properties were also damaged. The report said six government vehicles were destroyed.
Besides vandalising the Askari Tower, the protesters attacked a showroom of Audi vehicles near Liberty Chowk in Lahore. A security cabin and a generator were put on fire at the PML-N office of 180-H Model Town, the report said.
A Rescue 1122 vehicle was also destroyed outside the Punjab Assembly.
Later, suspension of the internet services made the telecommunication companies to face a loss of Rs2.46 billion in revenue. It has caused a decrease of Rs861 million in tax revenue for the government.
The nationwide suspension of mobile internet badly affected business activities, including ride-sharing services, online delivery services and others.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 13, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.80
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.92
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,300 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.