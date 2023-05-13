Search

Here's how much losses Pakistan suffered during PTI protests

Web Desk 09:29 PM | 13 May, 2023
LAHORE – Violent protests by PTI workers and the ensuing suspension of the internet services in Pakistan inflicted huge losses on the national economy with the IT being the worst affected sector.

Protests erupted across the country after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case involving the Al-Qadir Trust.

The angry political workers damaged public and private properties, including military installations, in various cities, causing losses of millions to the country. The situation, which cooled down after the former premier was released on bail on Friday, remained tense in different cities, particularly in Lahore for three days.

In the Punjab capital, the protesters ransacked the official residence of the Lahore Corps Commander besides setting ablaze several government vehicles.

The Lahore district administration has prepared a preliminary report, assessing damages in the protests. It said that 26 police vehicles were damaged and burnt and two buildings of the police department were vandalised.

The report says that seven government buildings in Lahore were severely damaged, adding that 10 private properties were also damaged. The report said six government vehicles were destroyed.

Besides vandalising the Askari Tower, the protesters attacked a showroom of Audi vehicles near Liberty Chowk in Lahore. A security cabin and a generator were put on fire at the PML-N office of 180-H Model Town, the report said.

A Rescue 1122 vehicle was also destroyed outside the Punjab Assembly.

Later, suspension of the internet services made the telecommunication companies to face a loss of Rs2.46 billion in revenue. It has caused a decrease of Rs861 million in tax revenue for the government.

The nationwide suspension of mobile internet badly affected business activities, including ride-sharing services, online delivery services and others.

Jinnah House vandalism: PM Shehbaz orders arrest of perpetrators within 72 hours

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

