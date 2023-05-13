Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed spotted together in Thailand

KARACHI – The internet has been abuzz with rumours of a potential separation between renowned Pakistani actors Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed.

Speculation surrounding their relationship reached its peak when the couple was not seen together for several months and remained tight-lipped about the matter.

However, both have consistently addressed these rumors, asserting that their relationship remains intact. Their recent appearance together has given their fans a reason to rejoice and put an end to the ongoing speculations.

They were recently spotted at a friend's celebration in the picturesque setting of Phuket, Thailand. The couple seemed to be enjoying their time together, dispelling any doubts about the state of their relationship. Both Hocane and Saeed were dressed in casual beach attire, embracing the tropical vibes of the occasion. Hocane looked radiant in a floral sleeveless midi dress, while Saeed opted for a vibrant green and blue Hawaiian shirt, showcasing their relaxed and carefree spirits.

On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Neeli Zinda Hai, Parizaad, Amanat, Badzaat and Meri Shehzadi. Saeed was recently seen in Love Vaccine, Mere Humsafar, Badshah Begum and Meri Shehzadi.