Hira Khan and Arsalan Khan show killer dance moves at their wedding

Lollywood up-and-coming actress Hira Khan's adorable wedding proposal has been the center of attention on the internet. From breaking stereotypes and gender norms of dating and proposals in a male-dominated society to showing her love for her long-time beau, Arsalan Khan, the Woh Pagal Si star has done it all.

The Mere Humsafar actress took to Instagram to share her memorable moment with her fans and followers who had nothing but love and prayers for the duo. The dreamy proposal has everyone talking about the couple who is engaged as of now.

Following the couple's engagement, the actors have already begun preparations for their grand wedding with extravagant festivities. The adorable duo was recently seen dancing at their mehendi function.

Clad in desi outfits with matching tones of dull orange and rich gold, the Naam Badal Dena actor danced with his darling wife-to-be, Hira.

Earlier, Khan shared an Instagram post writing a lengthy yet heartfelt note to showcase her love for her beloved. The Phaans actress stated, ‘Love is calm, kind, and compassionate. Every fight doesn't mean toxicity and jumping from one person to another. You taught me that love is more than butterflies and the famous ‘rush’. You taught me that the fight has to end, not the relationship.’

She added, ‘Thank you for making me believe that my fairytale existed. Since according to you I couldn’t really surprise you ever since we have met – so here’s a little proposal for the person who is my best friend and deserves the world! Lets get married!’

Rumors of the couple dating had been circulating on the internet for quite some time, however, they decided to make their relationship official most recently.