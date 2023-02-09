Hira Khan and Arsalan Khan show killer dance moves at their wedding

Lollywood up-and-coming actress Hira Khan's adorable wedding proposal has been the center of attention on the internet. From breaking stereotypes and gender norms of dating and proposals in a male-dominated society to showing her love for her long-time beau, Arsalan Khan, the Woh Pagal Si star has done it all.
The Mere Humsafar actress took to Instagram to share her memorable moment with her fans and followers who had nothing but love and prayers for the duo. The dreamy proposal has everyone talking about the couple who is engaged as of now.
Following the couple's engagement, the actors have already begun preparations for their grand wedding with extravagant festivities. The adorable duo was recently seen dancing at their mehendi function.
Clad in desi outfits with matching tones of dull orange and rich gold, the Naam Badal Dena actor danced with his darling wife-to-be, Hira.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)
Earlier, Khan shared an Instagram post writing a lengthy yet heartfelt note to showcase her love for her beloved. The Phaans actress stated, ‘Love is calm, kind, and compassionate. Every fight doesn't mean toxicity and jumping from one person to another. You taught me that love is more than butterflies and the famous ‘rush’. You taught me that the fight has to end, not the relationship.’
She added, ‘Thank you for making me believe that my fairytale existed. Since according to you I couldn’t really surprise you ever since we have met – so here’s a little proposal for the person who is my best friend and deserves the world! Lets get married!’
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)
Rumors of the couple dating had been circulating on the internet for quite some time, however, they decided to make their relationship official most recently.
KARACHI – The foreign exchange reserves held by the Pakistan’s central bank have further fallen by $170 million, hitting to another low $2.916 billion amid ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive loan programme stalled since September last.
The reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5.622 billion as of Feb 3, 2023, making the total foreign exchange reserves as $8.539 billion, leaving the country with less than one month of import cover.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement, said the forex reserves slipped further due repayment of a foreign loan. The reserves held by the central bank have been persistently shrinking since the beginning of the current fiscal year, leading to restrictions on the import sector.
A mission of the global lender is visiting Pakistan for the ninth review of the loan programme stalled since September 2022 as the IMF wanted the South Asian country to meet the preconditions to secure funds.
Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expressed hope that the matters will be settled with the IMF. He said the people will soon hear the good news.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Oct-2022/sbp-names-banks-responsible-for-increase-in-us-dollar-rate
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs3,300 to reach Rs194,700 on Thursday.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs166,924.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as it gained $42 to reach $1,882 per ounce.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Feb-2023/rupee-continues-upward-momentum-against-dollar-gains-rs4-83-in-interbank-trade
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.