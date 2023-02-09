Search

LifestyleVideosViral

'Let's get married!': Hira Khan stuns Arsalan Khan with a romantic proposal

Web Desk 04:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2023
'Let's get married!': Hira Khan stuns Arsalan Khan with a romantic proposal
Source: Hira Khan/ Arsalan Khan (Instagram)

The stunning and talented rising star, Hira Khan, is melting our hearts with her adorably sweet marriage proposal to the love of her life, Arslan Khan.

Khan defied conventions by getting down on one knee for her best friend in a heartwarming proposal. With the help of her friends and family, she flawlessly executed a romantic proposal filled with a flash mob performance, heartfelt declarations, bouquets, and ring exchanges.

She captured the special moment in an Instagram post with the caption, "Love is calm, kind and compassionate. Every fight doesn't mean toxicity and jumping from one person to another. You taught me that love is more than butterflies and the famous ‘rush’. You taught me that the fight has to end, not the relationship.

Thank you for making me believe that my fairytale existed. Since according to you I couldn’t really surprise you ever since we met - so here’s a little proposal for the person who is my best friend and deserves the world!????

Lets get married!

P.S. A true ‘friends’ fan would understand what the last proposal line of this proposal meant to us!

Remember us in your prayers" 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

Arslan responded to the post with a heartfelt comment, saying "I love you. I can't wait to be married ❤️"

The video garnered an outpouring of well-wishes from fans and members of the entertainment industry. Notable figures including Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Omer Shahzad, Zubab Rana, Komal Meer, Zara Noor Abbas, and Saad Qureshi, among others, left comments expressing their love and support for the newly engaged couple.

 On the work front, she received praise for her role as Roomi in the hit drama serial Mere Humsafar.

Hania Aamir and Hira Khan win hearts with new video

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Zarnish Khan and Junaid Khan all set to appear on 'The Mirza Malik Show'

05:03 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

'Barzakh' – Pakistani web series, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, all set for world premiere

02:21 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Inside Shadab Khan’s colorful Mehndi ceremony (See Pics and Videos)

11:59 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Shadab Khan's wedding festivities begin!

10:29 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Former Indian actress Sana Khan performs Umrah with husband

12:55 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Who proposed? Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram point finger at each other on The Mirza Malik Show

04:27 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

New Zealand pilot held hostage in Indonesia

07:38 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 9, 2023

07:45 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 9, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 270.25 271.25
Euro EUR 290.11 290.71
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.85 327.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.49 73.79
Saudi Riyal SAR 71,93 72.23
Australian Dollar AUD 184.3 186.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.35 740.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: