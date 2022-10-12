Hania Aamir and Hira Khan win hearts with new video
05:13 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Hania Aamir and Hira Khan win hearts with new video
'Mere Humsafar' finally bade farewell after leaving fans craving a season two. Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama has an ensemble cast of Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.

Keeping in view that the drama is s heart-rending depiction of the complexities of relationships, the atmosphere behind the camera is surprisingly full of fun light-hearted moments and the cast shared a great bond.

In the latest BTS video, Hala and Rumi aka Hania and Hira Khan expressed their loving bond and set example of bff bond.

