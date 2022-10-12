Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir leave fans in awe with latest photoshoot

KARACHI – Pakistani drama serial Mere Humsafar has garnered a lot of attention and this time it’s the cast of the soap opera whose latest photoshoot is a treat for eyes and has been creating waves among fans.

The duo, who played roles of Hala and Hamza, in the blockbuster serial recently flaunted aesthetic flamboyance in a campaign for Maha Wajahat’s Ranjhana collection.

The Ishqiya star donned a beautiful traditional attire with jewelry and Farhan complimented her in a matching kurta.

The clicks and BTS reels from the photoshoot have been taken by storm on the internet, and several fans took to their social media to share the pictures.

Hania Amir also shared a BTS clip in one of the stories on Instagram. Ever since the stunning shoot has gone viral, the netizens have been heaping praises on them.

The on-screen pair has been stirring quite some buzz for their pivotal roles in the blockbuster drama that received 8.5/10 on IMDb and broke many records.

Recently, director Qasim Ali Mureed announced that the much-loved Mere Humsafar duo is already in the works for another project.