Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir leave fans in awe with latest photoshoot
Share
KARACHI – Pakistani drama serial Mere Humsafar has garnered a lot of attention and this time it’s the cast of the soap opera whose latest photoshoot is a treat for eyes and has been creating waves among fans.
The duo, who played roles of Hala and Hamza, in the blockbuster serial recently flaunted aesthetic flamboyance in a campaign for Maha Wajahat’s Ranjhana collection.
The Ishqiya star donned a beautiful traditional attire with jewelry and Farhan complimented her in a matching kurta.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The clicks and BTS reels from the photoshoot have been taken by storm on the internet, and several fans took to their social media to share the pictures.
View this post on Instagram
Hania Amir also shared a BTS clip in one of the stories on Instagram. Ever since the stunning shoot has gone viral, the netizens have been heaping praises on them.
The on-screen pair has been stirring quite some buzz for their pivotal roles in the blockbuster drama that received 8.5/10 on IMDb and broke many records.
Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed gear up for another ... 08:57 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Pakistani drama industry's leading on-screen couple, Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed, have been stirring quite some buzz ...
Recently, director Qasim Ali Mureed announced that the much-loved Mere Humsafar duo is already in the works for another project.
- On this day in 1999, Nawaz Sharif’s govt dismissed in bloodless Coup02:25 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- Malala reaches southern Pakistan to meets flood-affected people01:44 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- BOPMadadgar launched with construction of zero-carbon shelters in ...01:15 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
-
- More inflation, unemployment in coming months: IMF warns, cuts ...11:54 AM | 12 Oct, 2022
-
- Sadia Khan celebrates birthday with father in hospital11:01 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Momin Saqib retells Newton's story in a hilarious way10:41 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022