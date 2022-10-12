Malala reaches southern Pakistan to meet flood-affected people
Web Desk
01:44 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Malala reaches southern Pakistan to meet flood-affected people
Source: @AzadBalochDadu (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s education activist and Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai has arrived at Zam Zam Gas Field in Dadu to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh.

Malala, the international symbol of the fight for girls' education, reached the flood-hit area via a helicopter while a heavy contingent of law enforcers was deployed in the area.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho, and Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah accompanied the young activist whose convoy left for Kher Muri.

More to follow…

More From This Category
On this day in 1999, Nawaz Sharif’s govt ...
02:25 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Supreme Court summons records of last 23 years ...
02:13 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
BOPMadadgar launched with construction of ...
01:15 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
More inflation, unemployment in coming months: ...
11:54 AM | 12 Oct, 2022
Malala Yousafzai visits Karachi school during ...
11:28 AM | 12 Oct, 2022
IHC grants Imran Khan protective bail till Oct 18 ...
10:49 AM | 12 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir leave fans in awe with latest photoshoot
12:28 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr