Selena Gomez shows off kidney transplant scar in swimsuit photo
Selena Gomez took a moment today to “proudly” show off her kidney transplant scar while admitting she used to be self-conscious about the scar from her 2017 surgery.
When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful.
In the picture, Gomez glows in a sky-blue suit, displaying a scar on her upper, inner right thigh.
She captioned her photo, "When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful."
As soon as the post was uploaded, fans quickly flooded the singer’s comments with love and support.
Gomez first talked about her kidney transplant in 2017, revealing that she underwent surgery after an autoimmune disease called lupus damaged her kidneys.
The Rare Beauty founder also shared photos of scars on her stomach following the surgery.
