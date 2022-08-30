Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain takes a jibe at political parties amid flood crisis
Share
Amid the ongoing crisis in Pakistan that has been recorded as unprecedentedly intense and grave than the 2010 floods, local people and celebrities have questioned competency of the authorities, the government and heads of the political parties who seem too absorbed in their petty affairs to take appropriate measures to help secure the flood victims.
Although many Pakistani celebrities decided to donate to the flood victims, they have voiced their disapproval of the government officials for their lack of performance when the crisis was declared a national emergency. Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain is one of the actors who aren't afraid of speaking their minds, and he did so to seek answers.
Being open about his views on social media, Hussain took to Instagram and questioned the authorities about their plans. Hussain, in a now expired story, shared on his Instagram the following lines: “Rain used to be a mercy and will always remain mercy. Dams on rivers were and will continue to be a necessity.”
“This flood can be handled through aid. What is the plan for next year??” he asked.
For the unversed, an average of 33 million people have been affected because of the flood crisis since June. The floods caused irreparable damage, which could cost at least $10 billion.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain share heartwarming ... 09:48 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
While many celebrity couples may be gone on vacation and stealing hearts of their fans with adorable pictures, ...
‘Aik Thi Laila’: Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz ... 11:49 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
Pakistani screenwriter, and actor Yasir Hussain has been directing his better half Iqra Aziz in upcoming murder-mystery ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Applications now open for third cohort of Microsoft for Startups’ ...01:24 AM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain takes a jibe at political parties amid ...11:25 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan's Sulafay Naqvii dedicates Guinness World Records honour to ...11:15 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- Bilal shocks Heera to clinch Punjab Open Tennis men's singles title10:55 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- Omar Khalid spearheads Pakistan team at World Golf Championship in ...10:31 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- Netflix celebrates its 25th birthday with a nostalgic video04:13 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- In a first, an Asian man becomes the third richest in the world09:06 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- Aryan Khan's party pictures with Katrina Kaif's sister go viral06:42 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022