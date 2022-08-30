Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain takes a jibe at political parties amid flood crisis

Amid the ongoing crisis in Pakistan that has been recorded as unprecedentedly intense and grave than the 2010 floods, local people and celebrities have questioned competency of the authorities, the government and heads of the political parties who seem too absorbed in their petty affairs to take appropriate measures to help secure the flood victims.

Although many Pakistani celebrities decided to donate to the flood victims, they have voiced their disapproval of the government officials for their lack of performance when the crisis was declared a national emergency. Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain is one of the actors who aren't afraid of speaking their minds, and he did so to seek answers.

Being open about his views on social media, Hussain took to Instagram and questioned the authorities about their plans. Hussain, in a now expired story, shared on his Instagram the following lines: “Rain used to be a mercy and will always remain mercy. Dams on rivers were and will continue to be a necessity.”

“This flood can be handled through aid. What is the plan for next year??” he asked.

For the unversed, an average of 33 million people have been affected because of the flood crisis since June. The floods caused irreparable damage, which could cost at least $10 billion. 

