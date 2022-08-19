Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain share heartwarming video with son

While many celebrity couples may be gone on vacation and stealing hearts of their fans with adorable pictures, Pakistani power couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have cemented their position as the best celebrity couple to document their luxurious life.

They often share heartwarming videos with their son setting examples for many of their fans and followers.

In a recent video shared by the Jhooti actress, the couple is all loved-up and smiles with their princely-looking son. The couple was seen on top of a tower taking pictures. The video garnered 200K+ views on Instagram. Fans of the couple couldn't stop oozing love in the comments section.

Aziz is widely appreciated for the role of Ajiya in Suno Chanda. Aziz was last seen in the romantic series Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 portraying Mahi opposite Feroze Khan.

Hussain is a Pakistani screenwriter, actor, playwright and host best known for The After Moon Show, and Baandi.

The adorable couple tied the knot back in 2018 with an amazing proposal made by Yasir Hussain that went viral. The duo has been blessed with a son named Kabir Hussain.