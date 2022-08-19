Pakistani musical prodigy steals hearts with a new soulful rendition

There is an abundance of talent in Pakistan but it requires proper channelling.

Some talented artists are lucky to receive the applause and recognition they deserve, but many don't.

Recently, a rendition of the cult-classic qawwali Kali Kali Zulfon by a prodigy singer, Arshman Naeem, has been making rounds on the internet. The qawwali is originally sung by the maestro Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The talented lad's video received 900,000+ views on Instagram with thousands of comments and an equal number of praises. While netizens were stunned by Naeem's angelic voice, Pakistani celebrities too jumped in to appreciate him. Popular Pakistani musician Asim Azhar paid respect to the young boy's talent.

Originally posted on his official Instagram handle, Naeem wrote, "This one’s for the NFAK fans among us."

With a fan following of 300K+ on Instagram alone, the rising star is set to shine bright in the coming years.