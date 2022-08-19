Pakistani musical prodigy steals hearts with a new soulful rendition
Share
There is an abundance of talent in Pakistan but it requires proper channelling.
Some talented artists are lucky to receive the applause and recognition they deserve, but many don't.
Recently, a rendition of the cult-classic qawwali Kali Kali Zulfon by a prodigy singer, Arshman Naeem, has been making rounds on the internet. The qawwali is originally sung by the maestro Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.
The talented lad's video received 900,000+ views on Instagram with thousands of comments and an equal number of praises. While netizens were stunned by Naeem's angelic voice, Pakistani celebrities too jumped in to appreciate him. Popular Pakistani musician Asim Azhar paid respect to the young boy's talent.
Originally posted on his official Instagram handle, Naeem wrote, "This one’s for the NFAK fans among us."
View this post on Instagram
With a fan following of 300K+ on Instagram alone, the rising star is set to shine bright in the coming years.
Pakistani musician Jibran Raheel wins global ... 03:31 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
Pakistan's talented musician Jibran Raheel has made the nation proud as he won the global singing contest in ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Rohit Shetty to produce yet another installment of 'Golmaal'11:52 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Will you always be mine? Mystery girl proposes man using pink ...09:19 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
- Hira Mani has got something to share with fans about her BBC interview08:58 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor's vacation pictures set internet on fire07:55 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022