Pakistani musician Jibran Raheel wins global singing contest in Turkey
Pakistan's talented musician Jibran Raheel has made the nation proud as he won the global singing contest in Turkey.
The Jhoota Pyar star shattered records as he bagged the trophy and contested against 40 different nations. His soulful and mesmerizing voice has won appreciation not only in Pakistan but also beyond borders.
Taking to Instagram, the talented singer shared the happy news with everyone alongside a clip of his memorable performance.
"I am so happy to Announce my Win in #icstar ALHUMDULILLAH feeling so blessed that i got this opportunity to Represent my country Pakistan ???????? on a global Platform". wrote Raheel.
Soon after the news spread like wildfire, several celebrities, fellow musicians and fans congratulated Raheel on the huge milestone he had achieved.
