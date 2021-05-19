Wasim Akram speaks up against deadly Gaza violence

03:30 PM | 19 May, 2021
Wasim Akram speaks up against deadly Gaza violence
Former Pakistan cricket captain and bowling great Wasim Akram has slammed Israel for its violence in Gaza.

Not mincing his words, the 54-year-old cricketer's stance was pretty clear as he warned the world that at the end of the conflict, "there will never be a winner". 

Turning to his Twitter handle, Akram penned on a note in which he highlighted that as the global peace continues to fade away at the end everything will be futile and no one will emerge as victors.

"It doesn’t matter what side you’re on, or which team you support, this is not a game, it’s War and at the end of the day when there has been death and suffering there will never be a winner, everyone has already lost! #IStandWithPalestine #IStandForHumanity," he tweeted. 

Israel's near-relentless bombing campaign has killed 217 Palestinians, including 63 children, and wounded more than 1,400 people in just over a week in the Hamas-run enclave, according to Gaza´s health ministry. 

Earlier, he shared some pictures with his fans as he is spending Ramadan in Dubai with his son.

