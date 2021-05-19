Yashma Gill offered Rs2m to get married

Grandparents are truly a blessing in our lives and they spoil and shower love on their grandchildren. Actress Yashma Gill and her grandmother recent interaction is too adorable for words as the viral video has left the fans gushing.

Despite the fact that Yashma is a relatively new face in the industry, she has made a mark and enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

Recently, the Phaans star posted this hilarious moment that she captured on camera where her grandmother wanted her to get married as soon as possible and even offered her 2 million as a prize. The Nani's charming way of bribing her granddaughter became a source of amusement for many.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Fans loved the duo's interaction and found it super cute. Moreover, the duo spontaneous responses were also admired by the fans.

Yashma Gill has worked in multiple drama serials including Ghar Tatli Ka Par, Pyar Ka Saqay and Phaans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

On the work front, she is getting highly praised for her performance in the current on-air drama serial Phaans.