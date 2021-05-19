Yashma Gill offered Rs2m to get married
Share
Grandparents are truly a blessing in our lives and they spoil and shower love on their grandchildren. Actress Yashma Gill and her grandmother recent interaction is too adorable for words as the viral video has left the fans gushing.
Despite the fact that Yashma is a relatively new face in the industry, she has made a mark and enjoys a huge fan following on social media.
Recently, the Phaans star posted this hilarious moment that she captured on camera where her grandmother wanted her to get married as soon as possible and even offered her 2 million as a prize. The Nani's charming way of bribing her granddaughter became a source of amusement for many.
View this post on Instagram
Fans loved the duo's interaction and found it super cute. Moreover, the duo spontaneous responses were also admired by the fans.
Yashma Gill has worked in multiple drama serials including Ghar Tatli Ka Par, Pyar Ka Saqay and Phaans.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, she is getting highly praised for her performance in the current on-air drama serial Phaans.
Men too are victims of violence: Yashma Gill 04:46 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Pakistani actress Yashma Gill has never shied away from vocalizing her opinion and this time around the actress shared ...
-
-
- Top Indian cardiologist from viral vaccine video dies of Covid-1903:28 PM | 19 May, 2021
- PM Imran to visit Mohmand Dam site today02:50 PM | 19 May, 2021
-
-
-
- Ghana Ali trolled for marrying ‘millionaire old man’02:13 PM | 19 May, 2021
-
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021