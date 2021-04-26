Men too are victims of violence: Yashma Gill

Pakistani actress Yashma Gill has never shied away from vocalizing her opinion and this time around the actress shared her two cents on sexual harassment.

Getting candid about the regurgitated theory, the Pyar ke Sadqay actress reinstated that violence is not a phenomenon bound by gender and anyone can face the brutal reality of this evil.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Gill urged her followers to accept that men are and can be victims of sexual violence too. “While boys and men are a large majority of perpetrators of violence, they are victims of violence too, Males are often bashed up, bullied and sexually assaulted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

Earlier, director Jamshed Mehmood’s claims shook the media industry as it triggered the much-needed debate about rape and sexual harassment against men which is often too stigmatized. Alleging a Pakistani media “giant” raped him, the talented director asked the public to believe and support survivors of sexual violence.

Furthermore, he did not hold back while highlighting the dilemmas in our densely patriarchal society and the constant narrative that has been enforced in the minds of the general public that male abuse is rare and controlled.

Recently, star Azfar Rehman admitted he was harassed by few a female co-stars, as he opened up about the casting couch prevalent in the world of glitz and glamour. “The harassment I faced was all about power-play, clanning, humiliation and bullying. It had absolutely no sexual aspect,” he revealed.

