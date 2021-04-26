Pakistani military will do everything to save people's lives amid COVID-19 pandemic: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's military spokesman says the armed forces will do everything in their power to protect people's lives as the South Asian country has been hit hard by the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the Director-General of Pakistan's military media wing, informed that the positivity ratio had shot up to over 5% in 91 cities of Pakistan, while the healthcare infrastructure was under "immense pressure" as critical care patients were increasing daily.

راولپنڈی: ڈی جی آئی ایس پی آر میجر جنرل بابر افتخار کی میڈیا بریفنگ https://t.co/Js5a97iXqK@OfficialDGISPR — ریڈیوپاکستان (@PBC_Urdu) April 26, 2021

"If the current coronavirus situation persisted, then oxygen supply will be diverted from other industries to the health sector," he said, adding that the Pakistan Army had brought about "enhanced deployment" of its troops in Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Gujrat, Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta and Muzaffarabad.

He further revealed that 4,300 coronavirus patients were on critical care at the moment.

The ISPR's presser comes a day after the Sindh government wrote a letter to the Interior ministry seeking the services of the troops to ensure implementation of COVID-19 protocols.

In a video message on Sunday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said a notification has been issued under which Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir can sought services of military troops as per their needs for implementation of SOPs in the wake of increasing Covid cases in the country.