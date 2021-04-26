Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 800,000 as 4,825 new cases emerge

ISLAMABAD – With the Covid-19 situation worsening in Pakistan, the number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan has crossed the grim milestone of 800,000 cases on Monday as 4,825 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 17,187.

Statistics 26 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,161

Positive Cases: 4825

Positivity % : 9.61%

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,234 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 694,046. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 89,219 and the positivity rate soared at 9.61 percent.

At least 278,545 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 290,788 in Punjab 114,077 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 73,450 in Islamabad, 21,743 in Balochistan, 16,591 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,258 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 7,990 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,599 in Sindh, 3,134 in KP, 665 in Islamabad, 462 in Azad Kashmir, 232 in Balochistan, and 105 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 50,161 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,588,93 since the first case was reported.