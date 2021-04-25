Pakistan closes Kartarpur Corridor amid spike in COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD – The Kartarpur Corridor has been closed for pilgrims since 16th of last month owing to rising disease spread, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Sunday.

The nerve center of the country in fight against the Covid-19 pandemic took to twitter to give response to various reports claiming Kartarpur Corridor was open for Sikh pilgrims.

In response to reports that Kartarpur is open for Pilgrims, it is clarified that Kartapur is closed since 16 March 2020 for all types of movement. Moreover, due to recent COVID rise, all types of travel from India has been banned, including through Wahga Border, since 19 April — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 24, 2021

The Forum went on to mention that due to recent pandemic rise, all types of travel from India have been banned, including through Wagha Border from 19th of this month.

Hundreds of Sikh devotees recently toured Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi, after the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi had issued visas to over 1,100 Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi travel.

Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend festivals every year.