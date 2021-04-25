Pakistan deploys army in all provinces except Sindh to enforce Covid SOP’s (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Sunday announced that the government has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army in all provinces except Sindh to enforce COVID-19 SOPs.
A notification issued in this matter stated that Pakistan Army has been sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, Azad Jammu, and Gilgit Baltistan to help the administrations with curbing the spread of the novel virus.
Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also shared the development on his official Twitter handle. The army has always stood with the nation during times of calamities and distress. All these provinces can take help from Pakistan Army according to their requirements, he said.
اسلام آباد۔ 25 اپریل— Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 25, 2021
این سی سی کے COVID-19 وبا کے خلاف سول حکومت کی مدد کے لئے افواج پاکستان اور سول آرمڈ فورسز کی تعیناتی کے حوالے سے اہم اعلان۔ pic.twitter.com/Hw2SMsknVo
The decision regarding Sindh is yet to be taken, he further clarified.
Earlier, In an NCOC meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan Army will work with the law enforcers to ensure the implementation of Covid SOPs.
Meanwhile, the Sindh government Sunday also sought the help of the Pakistan Army to effectively enforce Covid-19 SOPs in wake of the recent surge in new infections.
Sindh seeks Pakistan Army's help to enforce ... 11:19 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh government Sunday sought the help of the Pakistan Army to effectively enforce Covid-19 SOPs ...
- Pakistan purchases 30m coronavirus vaccine doses from China06:00 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- LIVE: PM Imran recalls 25 years of PTI's struggle on foundation day04:50 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan deploys army in all provinces except Sindh to enforce Covid ...04:08 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Turkey rejects, denounces US recognition of 1915 Armenian killings as ...03:26 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Babar Azam topples Kohli, becomes fastest to score 2,000 T20I runs03:09 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat voices support for Pakistani students to cancel exams02:29 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Kangana thanks Pakistanis for ‘standing by India in testing times’12:00 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Falak Shabir predicts about 2021 exams cancellation06:37 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021