Web Desk
04:08 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
Pakistan deploys army in all provinces except Sindh to enforce Covid SOP’s (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Sunday announced that the government has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army in all provinces except Sindh to enforce COVID-19 SOPs.

A notification issued in this matter stated that Pakistan Army has been sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, Azad Jammu, and Gilgit Baltistan to help the administrations with curbing the spread of the novel virus.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also shared the development on his official Twitter handle. The army has always stood with the nation during times of calamities and distress. All these provinces can take help from Pakistan Army according to their requirements, he said.

The decision regarding Sindh is yet to be taken, he further clarified.

Earlier, In an NCOC meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan Army will work with the law enforcers to ensure the implementation of Covid SOPs.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government Sunday also sought the help of the Pakistan Army to effectively enforce Covid-19 SOPs in wake of the recent surge in new infections.

Sindh seeks Pakistan Army's help to enforce ... 11:19 AM | 25 Apr, 2021

KARACHI – The Sindh government Sunday sought the help of the Pakistan Army to effectively enforce Covid-19 SOPs ...

