Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,160 new cases, 16 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 16 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,160 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.
According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,617 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 572,334.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,384 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 535,491. The total count of active cases is 24,226.
Pakistan opens COVID-19 vaccine registration for ... 09:03 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Sunday announced it has opened registration of general healthcare workers ...
At least 256,220 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 167,819 in Punjab 71,043 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 43,485 in Islamabad, 18,988 in Balochistan, 9,828 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,951 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 5,208 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,292 in Sindh, 2,036 in KP, 492 in Islamabad, 288 in Azad Kashmir, 199 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.
A total of 32,313 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 8,718,555 samples have been tested so far.
NCOC urges frontline workers to register for ... 01:27 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) urged all frontline healthcare workers to register ...
