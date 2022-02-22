Pakistan's daily Covid tally drops below 1,000 for first time since Jan 4

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continued its declining trend in daily Covid-19 count with 960 new infections, taking the overall tally to 1,502,641, official data shows.

The latest report from National Command and Operation Center shows that 13 people died during the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus, while the overall death toll has now surged to 30,053.

Pakistan conducted a total of 38,139 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 2,393 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,406,361. The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,261.

Statistics 22 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,139

Positive Cases: 961

Positivity %: 2.51%

Deaths :13

Patients on Critical Care: 1261 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 21, 2022

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases dropped to 66,227.

As many as 564,895 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 499,365 in Punjab, 215,087 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,936 in Islamabad, 35,284 in Balochistan, 42,684 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,390 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,461individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,030 in Sindh, 6,210 in KP, 1,005 in Islamabad, 784 in Azad Kashmir, 374 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.