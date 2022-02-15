Covid-19 restrictions extended in six cities including Karachi

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday extended the coronavirus curbs in the cities with COVID-19 positivity rate higher than 10% till February 21.

The forum took the decision in a meeting after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country. The cities where the restriction will remain in effect include Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Karachi and Hyderabad.

Indoor gatherings and dining will remain banned in these cities while outdoor gatherings with a cap of 300 fully-vaccinated guests and outdoor dining will be allowed in the cities.

Restaurants and eateries are allowed to offer takeaway service round the clock while indoor gyms, cinemas, amusement parks and shrines have been allowed to run at 50% capacity for vaccinated individuals.

There would be a complete ban on contact sports like karate, boxing, martial arts, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling, the forum said.

Schools will be allowed to open with 50% attendance (staggered days) for students aged below 12 years while students over 12 will made 100% attendance.

Meanwhile, NCOC has relaxed restrictions in cities where the positivity rate is less than the 10%. Indoor gatherings and dining are allowed in the cities.

Indoor gyms, shrines and parks will be allowed to fully open for fully-vaccinated individuals only.

Children in these cities will continue to attend schools strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).