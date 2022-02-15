Covid-19 restrictions extended in six cities including Karachi
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday extended the coronavirus curbs in the cities with COVID-19 positivity rate higher than 10% till February 21.
The forum took the decision in a meeting after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country. The cities where the restriction will remain in effect include Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Karachi and Hyderabad.
Indoor gatherings and dining will remain banned in these cities while outdoor gatherings with a cap of 300 fully-vaccinated guests and outdoor dining will be allowed in the cities.
Restaurants and eateries are allowed to offer takeaway service round the clock while indoor gyms, cinemas, amusement parks and shrines have been allowed to run at 50% capacity for vaccinated individuals.
There would be a complete ban on contact sports like karate, boxing, martial arts, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling, the forum said.
Schools will be allowed to open with 50% attendance (staggered days) for students aged below 12 years while students over 12 will made 100% attendance.
Meanwhile, NCOC has relaxed restrictions in cities where the positivity rate is less than the 10%. Indoor gatherings and dining are allowed in the cities.
Indoor gyms, shrines and parks will be allowed to fully open for fully-vaccinated individuals only.
Children in these cities will continue to attend schools strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,597 new infections, ... 09:23 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 2,597 new coronavirus infections Tuesday morning as the country continues to battle ...
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Covid-19 restrictions extended in six cities including Karachi05:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
-
-
-
- Multan Sultans’ Sohaib Maqsood blessed with a baby girl04:00 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
-
- Dr Aamir Liaquat takes a dig at Captain Safdar in new viral video03:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn over the moon as her biggest dream finally comes true02:30 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022