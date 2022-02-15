9 reasons why one should be a Captain on Careem?

Careem is one of the most common and handy ride-hailing services that is heard of in the country. Safe, reliable and viral marketing tactics are some qualities Careem is commonly referred to with. Over the years, numerous other services have emerged, yet the majority of people still feel that Careem has stood the test of time and proved itself as the most reliable and dependable transport service in the nation, especially for women. Apart from ensuring the safety and comfort of its Customers, Careem has demonstrated a special belonging and attention towards its Captains, partnering with companies to get Captain discounts, subsidies, care packages etc. The way their policies are made, for instance; waiting charges and peaking charges, ensure that their Captains earn as much as they can while spending hours on the road.

In an exclusive discussion with Careem, they gave Daily Pakistan team an in-depth view of the processes of becoming a Captain, mechanisms regarding their earnings and what are their exclusive benefits. Here is why we think becoming a Careem Captain is no less than any other job or in some cases, even better.

1. Bonuses: The bonus is a way of rewarding and acknowledging the Captains’ efforts and hard work. . Through the bonus, the Captains can make more than the commission amount that was deducted from their share

P.S a Captain can earn up to PKR 150,000 with bonuses in a GO CCT!

2. Peaking: Captains can make money through peak times as well as cancellation and waiting charges. This way if there’s traffic on the roads/rush hours, or the Customer is making them wait or eventually cancels the ride, or if there are unfavourable road conditions like rainy or bad weather, the Captain isn’t left empty-handed. The Captain is fairly compensated for working in such conditions thanks to the peaking and cancellation charges.

3. Destination filter: Through this unique feature, Captains can pick a location of their choice twice a day and pick rides according to their convenience. This can allow them to pick a location that’s closer to their home or one where they know they won’t face any troubles while driving to the said area.

4. Safety: To deal with any chaotic situation during the ride such as an accident or an argument that might escalate, Captains get 24-hour on-ground support, rescue services, and legal assistance. So, if a Captain lands in any trouble, the Careem will support and stand by them at all times.

5. In-ride insurance: Safety of the Captains and Customers is most definitely a top priority with a lot of work being done on that front. In case of an accident and injuries during a ride, Careem offers financial support to both the Captain and Customer.

6. Health and life insurance: Building on to their efforts for their Captains, Careem wants to make sure that their Captains and families are safe and sound. This is why the company assists to facilitate its Captains in purchasing subsidized health and life insurance policies. Through this feature on the app, Captains can pick a package of their choice and avail it whenever they want.

7. Helpline: Fun fact: Careem is the ONLY ride-hailing service that offers round the clock helpline and call assistance to its Captains. In case of an emergency, the company will reach out to them or be available to guide and help them almost instantly. This is a feature that the Captains love!

8. Customer rating: Through this feature, Captains can rate and give feedback about their customers. So, next time they confirm a ride, they can see if they will have a pleasant experience with the customer or not, based on a previous Captain’s feedback. How's that for equality?

9. Loyalty program: Naturally, a loyal Captain is liable to many additonal perks and benefits such as extra destination filters, better ratings, increased cash limit and many other facilities and discounts. This way, the Captain can be assured that his loyalty and honesty doesn’t go unnoticed and will be rewarded generously by Careem.

There is also a separate mobile application dedicated for the Captains, where all information about these features are available. They can take a look at it and read about it in great detail.

For more details watch this video:

https://www.facebook.com/careemcaptainpakistan/videos/1180463655825045