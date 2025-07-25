Police officer caught filming videos of women in government hospital’s bathroom

RAWALPINDI – A police officer was allegedly caught red-handed filming inappropriate videos and taking indecent photos of women in a public hospital’s bathroom in Gujar Khan.

The disrobing incident took place at the Civil Hospital where the suspect, dressed in plain clothes, was seen suspiciously recording the videos in the hospital.

A vigilant citizen, Bilal Hussain, noticed the suspicious behavior and confronted the individual. Upon checking the officer’s mobile phone, several objectionable images of women were reportedly found. The citizen detained the man and handed him over to the local police.

The suspect was later identified as Aqeel Abbas, a resident of Rajgan and an officer associated with the training wing of the Lahore Police.

A case was registered against him under Sections 354 and 292 of the Pakistan Penal Code, based on the complaint filed by Bilal Hussain.

Senior Police Officer (SP) Nabeel Khokhar confirmed the arrest and stated that a full investigation is underway.

He emphasized that the department is committed to ensuring that any officer found guilty of such disgraceful actions will be dealt with strictly under the law.