Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Safar moon sighting

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold an important meeting in Islamabad today to sight the crescent of Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1447 Hijri.

The meeting was chaired by committee chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad. The zonal meeting for Islamabad will take place at 6:45 pm on the rooftop of the Ministry’s Kohsar Block building, a spokesperson said.

Simultaneously, zonal and district-level moon sighting committees will convene in all provincial capitals and key locations across the country.

The nationwide coordination will help ensure accurate moon sighting reports from across Pakistan before an official announcement is made.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will evaluate testimonies and meteorological data before officially declaring the start of the Islamic month of Safar.