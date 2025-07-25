Student commits suicide after failing matric exams

MUZAFFARABAD – A student has allegedly committed suicide in Azad Kashmir after he failed in annual matric examinations.

The incident took place in the Chakthi area where a student named Kashif jumped into the river following the results. His elder brother, Wqas, also jumped into the river to save him. Unfortunately, both were swept away by the strong currents and drowned.

The siblings, residents of the Daran neighborhood, went missing shortly after the incident. Rescue 1122 teams were called to the scene and launched a search operation to recover their bodies.

A video posted by Kashif on TikTok approximately an hour before the incident has gone viral. In the video, he is seen reciting emotional poetry that hinted at a premature end to his life.

The tragedy has sparked a wave of grief and reflection on social media, with users expressing sorrow over the growing academic pressures placed on students. Many urged parents and educators to prioritize mental well-being alongside academic achievement.

This incident echoes a similar tragedy from February in Azad Kashmir’s Hattian Bala district, where a seventh-grade girl allegedly ended her life after repeatedly failing her exams.

The recurring nature of such cases highlights the urgent need for supportive educational environments for students.