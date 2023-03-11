Search

Pakistan

India yet to address Pakistan's concerns over irresponsible firing of BrahMos supersonic missile

Web Desk 03:35 PM | 11 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday reiterated its concern on India’s irresponsible firing of BrahMos supersonic missile into Pakistani territory in March last year.

A supersonic missile BrahMos was fired from Suratgarh India into Pakistani territory on March 9, 2022. It endangered human life and property and posed a grave threat to regional and international peace, security and stability. 

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, said that Pakistan demonstrated exemplary restraint which is testament of our systemic maturity and unflinching commitment to peace as a responsible nuclear state.

"The irresponsible act by India was in violation of international law, United Nations Charter, Articles on the Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts, civil aviation rules and safety protocols. It exposed many loopholes and technical lapses in the Indian system regarding handling of its strategic weapons.

"Despite the lapse of one year, the Government of India has not acceded to Pakistan’s demand of a joint probe in order to accurately establish the facts surrounding this serious incident. India has also not shared findings of its internal inquiry with Pakistan. Its unilateral and hasty closure of the so-called internal inquiry have raised serious questions on the command and control systems in place in India for its strategic weapons," she added.

India sacks three air force officers for firing supersonic missile that landed in Pakistan

Baloch further said that Pakistan reiterates its demand for joint probe into this irresponsible incident.

"We also expect satisfactory response to and clarification of several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment," her statement further read.

A responsible nuclear state? India says 'accidentally' fired a supersonic missile into Pakistan

