NAB produced Shehbaz Sharif before accountability court today

12:03 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has produced Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif before an accountability court in Lahore to seek his physical remand for interrogation today (Tuesday).

According to media details, the NAB officials produced him before the court for his further remand in Rs7 billion money-laundering case.

Strict security arrangements have been made outside the premises of the judicial complex where the accountability courts are located as heavy police contingents have been deployed there, containers have been put on the roads leading to and from the judicial complex except the way from where Shehbaz Sharif will be produced before the court. 

Barbed wires and heavy barriers are there in front of Secretariat and on the road behind the provincial planning department. 

Large number of PML-N workers and leaders are expected outside the judicial complex.

Shehbaz was produced time and again before the accountability courts for his alleged involvement in corruption cases.

On Monday, an LHC division bench denied him bail after which NAB officials arrested him from outside the courtroom.

