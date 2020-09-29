Punjab to launch double-decker bus service in Bahawalpur
05:54 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
MULTAN – The Punjab government will launch double decker bus service in Bahawalpur for tourists to visit the historical places in the area.
In a statement on Tuesday, Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said the move is part of government’s effort to promote tourism in the country.
He added that the archeology and tourism departments are working together for promotion of geographical beauty and civilization of the country.
