Punjab to launch double-decker bus service in Bahawalpur
Web Desk
05:54 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Punjab to launch double-decker bus service in Bahawalpur
Share

MULTAN – The Punjab government will launch double decker bus service in Bahawalpur for tourists to visit the historical places in the area.

In a statement on Tuesday, Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said the move is part of government’s effort to promote tourism in the country.

He added that the archeology and tourism departments are working together for promotion of geographical beauty and civilization of the country.

More From This Category
Pakistan to establish National Emergency Helpline ...
02:22 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Edu minister visits Islamabad schools as students ...
12:48 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Pakistan confirms 5 new deaths, 747 cases of ...
12:23 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Virgin Atlantic allowed to operate directs ...
11:59 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
Balochistan CM directs to launch Green Bus ...
10:38 AM | 30 Sep, 2020
FM Qureshi urges UNGA to declare ‘Int’l Day ...
09:52 AM | 30 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rhea Chakraborty 'an active member of a drug syndicate:' NCB
02:26 PM | 30 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr