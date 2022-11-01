No talks with Imran Khan, Nawaz tells PM Shehbaz
Web Desk
12:56 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
No talks with Imran Khan, Nawaz tells PM Shehbaz
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)/@president_pmln (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Deposed Pakistani premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not to start dialogue with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

PML-N chief, who is living in self-imposed exile, shared his views on Twitter as the former ruling party continued its march to the capital and the political crisis deepened.

Last Friday, the PTI chief embarked on a week-long march to Islamabad, in another bid to whip up a large enough show of support to pressurize the ruling alliance for early elections.

In the series of tweets, the former PM said he told Shehbaz Sharif not to give any ‘face saving’ to the defiant politician. PM Shehbaz has been directed not to accept any demand of Imran Khan whether he brings 2,000 or 20,000 people to the capital, Nawaz said, adding that PM should keep his focus in serving the nation.

Taking a jibe at the ousted premier, Nawaz said those who make tall claims of bringing million of people are now coming to Islamabad with hardly 2,000 workers.

PML-N chief also rapped PTI chief said he spoke lies so blatantly that the ISI chief had to come forward to reveal the truth and further slammed him for using abusive language.

‘No talks with boot polishers’, Imran Khan ... 01:54 PM | 30 Oct, 2022

LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan, who is heading to the capital with long march, hits back at premier ...

Nawaz issued directives for the premier as the government earlier formed a federal-level committee to hold talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in light of the party's ongoing march.

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz embarks on maiden China visit today ...
11:41 AM | 1 Nov, 2022
Azadi March, Day 5: PTI to resume long-march to ...
11:18 AM | 1 Nov, 2022
Pakistan approves importing wheat from Russia to ...
10:44 AM | 1 Nov, 2022
Washington not to let disinformation disrupt ...
10:14 AM | 1 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan announces to file defamation suit ...
09:16 AM | 1 Nov, 2022
People within PTI involved in Arshad Sharif’s ...
11:50 PM | 31 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Zaidi reveals her favourite co-star in latest interview
11:25 PM | 31 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr