No talks with Imran Khan, Nawaz tells PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Deposed Pakistani premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not to start dialogue with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

PML-N chief, who is living in self-imposed exile, shared his views on Twitter as the former ruling party continued its march to the capital and the political crisis deepened.

Last Friday, the PTI chief embarked on a week-long march to Islamabad, in another bid to whip up a large enough show of support to pressurize the ruling alliance for early elections.

In the series of tweets, the former PM said he told Shehbaz Sharif not to give any ‘face saving’ to the defiant politician. PM Shehbaz has been directed not to accept any demand of Imran Khan whether he brings 2,000 or 20,000 people to the capital, Nawaz said, adding that PM should keep his focus in serving the nation.

دس لاکھ لانے کا دعوی کرنے والا ابھی تک دو ہزار بندے اکٹھے نہیں کر سکا۔ عوام کی لا تعالقی کی وجہ وہ شر انگیز جھوٹ ہیں جن کا کچا چٹھہ قوم کے سامنے آ چکا ہے۔ اس نے ایک کے بعد ایک جھوٹ اتنی بے دردی اور ڈھٹائی سے بولا کہ ڈی جی آئی ایس آئی کو مجبوراً اپنی خاموشی توڑ کر قوم کو سچ۔۔۔1/3 — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) October 31, 2022

Taking a jibe at the ousted premier, Nawaz said those who make tall claims of bringing million of people are now coming to Islamabad with hardly 2,000 workers.

PML-N chief also rapped PTI chief said he spoke lies so blatantly that the ISI chief had to come forward to reveal the truth and further slammed him for using abusive language.

‘No talks with boot polishers’, Imran Khan ... 01:54 PM | 30 Oct, 2022 LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan, who is heading to the capital with long march, hits back at premier ...

Nawaz issued directives for the premier as the government earlier formed a federal-level committee to hold talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in light of the party's ongoing march.