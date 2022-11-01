Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar appointed adviser to UN police

UNITED NATIONS – Top police officer of Pakistan’s most populated region, Faisal Shahkar, has been appointed as a police adviser in the United Nations Police Department of Peace Operations.

A press release issued by the UN confirmed the huge achievement for the Pakistani police officer who started his career as Assistant superintendent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the seasoned Pakistani cop succeeds Portugal’s Luis Carrilho who recently completed his assignment. Mr. Shahkar brings more than 3 decades of national and international experience, it said.

As Shahkar lands a role in the UN, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto shared the post on Twitter, saying it is another honor for Pakistan in UN Peacekeeping - IG Faisal Shahkar appointed UN Police Adviser. Great distinction-manifestation of role in the maintenance of international peace and security.

The decorated officer previously worked with the United Nations as a team leader within the United Nations Standing Police Capacity.

The press release further mentioned that Pakistani police officers earlier served with the Department of Peace Operations’ Police Division, backstopping field operations (2011-2013 and 2005-2008), the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) (2004-2005), and the United Nations Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (UNMIBH) (2000-2002).

IGP Punjab graduated from the University of London with a master’s degree in law. He also holds a master’s degree in political science from Punjab University.