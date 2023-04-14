UAE confirms to IMF for bilateral support of $1b to Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that Pakistan would receive $1 billion in support from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and that the UAE authorities had notified the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of their plans.
This move would help unlock the critical $1.1 billion loan tranche from the IMF as the Fund was securing confirmation from other international partners to meet Pakistan's financing gap requirements.
Dar revealed the news on Twitter and added that the State Bank of Pakistan was now preparing the necessary documentation for the deposit from the UAE authorities.
IMF program — 9th Review Update:
UAE authorities have confirmed to IMF for their bilateral support of US $ One billion to Pakistan.
State Bank of Pakistan is now engaged for needful documentation for taking the said deposit from UAE authorities.
AlhamdoLilah!— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 14, 2023
Last week, the IMF confirmed Saudi Arabia's $2 billion deposit to Pakistan. The UAE's $1 billion and Saudi Arabia's $2 billion in external financing support were among the final conditions for an IMF deal that Islamabad needs to avert a default.
With less than a month's worth of foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan is awaiting a $1.1 billion IMF bailout package that has been delayed since November due to fiscal policy adjustment issues.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that Pakistan had not yet reached the default level but required a sustainable policy framework to avert such risks. She expressed hope that with the goodwill of all parties and the implementation of what had been agreed by the Pakistani authorities, the current program would be successfully completed.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|215
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,700
|PKR 2,715
