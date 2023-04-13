Search

BusinessPakistan

Eypt-based trucking company to shut down operations in Pakistan due to economic crisis

Web Desk 09:59 PM | 13 Apr, 2023
Eypt-based trucking company to shut down operations in Pakistan due to economic crisis
Source: Trella/Instagram

Reports say Trella, a trucking services startup backed by global shipping giant Maersk, has decided to wind down its operations in Pakistan.

The move comes as Pakistan experiences one of its acutest economic crises and is facing multiple downgrades by rating agencies because of delay in revival of the stalled IMF loan programme, says a report in Bloomberg.

Egypt-based Trella stopped taking new orders last month, Bloomberg quoted people privy to the decision as saying.

The company entered Pakistan in 2020 and raised $42 million in 2021 from investors, including the venture arm of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, one of the world’s largest shipping companies.

However, it has now decided to exit Pakistan due to the ongoing macroeconomic turmoil, which has made its business in the South Asian country unsustainable.

According to Bloomberg, Trella will retain some staff in Pakistan to assist operations in Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Trella's exit from Pakistan follows a number of other global companies such as VavaCars, Swvl Holdings, Careem and Airlift. These companies exited the market or paused their operations due to a funding crunch and squeeze in valuations of startups in the country's startup economy.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan announces 5-day holidays on Eidul Fitr

08:48 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Gold price plunges by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

08:14 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

74-year-old extradited from Pakistan to Britain over 2005 police murder

03:43 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Import restrictions force Honda, Suzuki to extend plant shutdown amid economic meltdown

02:43 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

NA Committee on Finance turns down bill to release elections funds

12:47 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

IMF confident of reaching staff-level agreement with Pakistan soon

09:21 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Aima Baig opens up about her critical health issue

10:21 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th April 2023

09:04 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.15 295.15
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.3
Australian Dollar AUD 190.5 192.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.94 769.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216
China Yuan CNY 41.57 41.97
Danish Krone DKK 41.67 42.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.04 942.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 744.11 752.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Karachi PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Islamabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Peshawar PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Quetta PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Sialkot PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Attock PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Gujranwala PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Jehlum PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Multan PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Bahawalpur PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Gujrat PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Nawabshah PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Chakwal PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Hyderabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Nowshehra PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Sargodha PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Faisalabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Mirpur PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: