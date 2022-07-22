Faisal Shahkar appointed new Punjab IGP
Web Desk
03:47 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
LAHORE – The federal government on Friday appointed IG Railways Faisal Shahkar new Punjab IGP.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan apologised to remain further on their posts.

Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has also sent a request to the federal government, seeking his transfer from the current post he is holding.

Meanwhile, Sardar Rao has been appointed new IG Railways.

