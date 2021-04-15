Lahore students approach LHC seeking cancellation of O, A level exams

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court Wednesday issued notices to the federal ministry of education, British Council, and Pakistan director of Cambridge on a petition seeking cancellation of O and A levels exams amid the third Covid-19 wave.

The petition was filed by social activist and PM’s nephew Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi.

The petitioner informed the court that the syllabus was not covered due to insufficient classes while the students were forced to take physical examinations putting their own lives and of their family members at risk as the situation of the pandemic is intense especially in the provincial capital.

The petitioners prayed that the education ministry and health authorities could prevent the massive risk to the health and life of the petitioners. They further requested the court to direct the government to approach the British Council and Cambridge to switch over to school-assessed grades option and avoid the risk for the students.

The court then issued notices to the respondents, asking them to file their replies within one week time.

On April 10, Students of Cambridge Assessment International Education in Pakistan have filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking to void the federal government’s decision of conducting physical exams amid the Covid-19 resurgence.