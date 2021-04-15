Asad Siddiqui celebrates birthday with wife Zara Noor Abbas
02:06 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Asad Siddiqui celebrates birthday with wife Zara Noor Abbas
Birthday bashes are a festive affair for everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration on another level.

Asad Siddiqui was recently spotted celebrating his 34th birthday in style with his wife Zara Noor Abbas intimately. Being an enthusiastic performer, the Zebaish star has been making waves in showbiz. Moreover, Asad has managed to garner ample praises for himself.

Turning to Instagram, the Phaans star dropped an adorable picture with hubby as she wished him with a cute birthday wish.

"Happy Birthday to The light of my life ", the 30-year-old captioned.

On the work front, veteran actress Sakina Samo announced that stars Shehryar Munawar, Asad Siddiqui and Humaima Malik will perform together in a new project soon.

