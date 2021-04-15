French embassy asks citizens to leave Pakistan after TLP protests
02:37 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
French embassy asks citizens to leave Pakistan after TLP protests
ISLAMABAD/PARIS – The French embassy in Pakistan Thursday urged all its citizens and companies to leave Pakistan temporarily as violent protests paralysed parts of the country.

In an email sent to all French citizens, the embassy stated ‘Due to the serious threats to the French interests in Pakistan, French nationals and French companies are advised to temporarily leave the country.

The departures will be carried out by existing commercial airlines, it further added.

Thousands of TLP activists clashed with law enforcement agencies earlier this week in a demonstration against the arrest of TLP leader Saad Rizvi. Rizvi had also threatened countrywide protests unless Pakistan expelled the French ambassador.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal cabinet approved the summary proposed by the interior ministry seeking a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan under the anti-terrorism law. 

The PTI government approved the blacklisting of the politico-religious party for killing two policemen, attacking law enforcement personnel and disrupting public life through countrywide protests.

