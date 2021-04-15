PM Imran, federal cabinet approve summary to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal cabinet Thursday approved the summary proposed by the interior ministry seeking a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan under the anti-terrorism law.

The incumbent government approved the blacklisting of the politico-religious party for killing two policemen, attacking law enforcement personnel and disrupting public life through countrywide protests.

According to local media reports, the federal cabinet has started work issuing the declaration of the party ban and will present the declaration in the Supreme Court soon.

Likewise, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will also denotify the TLP on orders of the Supreme Court. All parliamentarians of the extremist party will then disqualified after the ECP move.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while speaking presser in the federal capital said that the ban on TLP will be placed under Section 11-B of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, on the recommendation of the Punjab government, and added that a summary for the ban has been moved to the federal cabinet.